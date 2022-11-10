Nick Watney shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Watney hit a tee shot 118 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Watney hit his 283 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.