Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Nick Taylor hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 197 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Taylor hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.