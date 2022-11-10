MJ Daffue rebounds from poor front in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, MJ Daffue hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Daffue finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

MJ Daffue got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MJ Daffue to 1 over for the round.

Daffue tee shot went 99 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After a 220 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Daffue's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.