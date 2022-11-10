Michael Kim shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Michael Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at even for the round.