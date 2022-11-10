Michael Gligic putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Michael Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Gligic's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Gligic had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.