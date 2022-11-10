Max McGreevy putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Max McGreevy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McGreevy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McGreevy's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, McGreevy hit his 98 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, McGreevy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.