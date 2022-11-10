Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Maverick McNealy hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.