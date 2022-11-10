Matthias Schwab shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schwab tee shot went 126 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.