Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 119 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.