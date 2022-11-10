Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Matt Wallace hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Wallace hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Wallace had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Wallace hit his 268 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wallace to even for the round.