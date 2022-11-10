Martin Laird shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

Laird missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Laird chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Laird chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Laird had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Laird's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Laird missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.