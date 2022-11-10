Mark Hubbard shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 129th at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.