Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hughes's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.