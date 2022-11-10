Luke List rebounds from poor front in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Luke List hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. List finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Luke List chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Luke List to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even-par for the round.

List got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, List's 221 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, List had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, List's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left List to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, List's tee shot went 168 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.