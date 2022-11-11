Lukas Euler shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Lukas Euler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Euler finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Euler's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Euler had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Euler to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Euler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Euler to 1 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Euler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Euler to even-par for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Euler got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Euler to 2 over for the round.