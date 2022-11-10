Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hodges finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Lee Hodges suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Hodges had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hodges's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hodges's tee shot went 113 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges sank his approach from 212 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hodges chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.