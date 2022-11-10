  • Kyle Westmoreland putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

    Interviews

    Kyle Westmoreland on being the first Air Force graduate on the PGA TOUR

    Prior to the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Texas native Kyle Westmoreland talks about what it means for him to be the first United States Air Force Academy graduate to play full-time on the PGA TOUR. Westmoreland served in the Air Force on active duty for five years after graduating.