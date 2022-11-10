Kyle Westmoreland putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kyle Westmoreland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kyle Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kyle Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Westmoreland had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to even for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Westmoreland to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Westmoreland's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.