Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.