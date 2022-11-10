Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kevin Tway hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.