Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 78 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Streelman's 200 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.