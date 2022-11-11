Kevin Roy shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kevin Roy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Roy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

Roy tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Roy to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roy to even-par for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Roy's tee shot went 120 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot went 38 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot was a drop, his fifth shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for a quadruple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Roy reached the green in 4 and rolled a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Roy at 5 over for the round.