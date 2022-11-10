Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Kraft's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kraft's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kraft had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kraft got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to even for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kraft hit a tee shot 126 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kraft hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.