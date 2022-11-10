Keith Mitchell shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Keith Mitchell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mitchell's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 5 under for the round.