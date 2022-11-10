Justin Suh comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Justin Suh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Suh finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Justin Suh's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Suh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Suh at even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Suh's tee shot went 129 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Suh had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to even-par for the round.