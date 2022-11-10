Justin Rose putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Justin Rose hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Justin Rose's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rose's 129 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Rose's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Rose chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.