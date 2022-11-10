Justin Lower shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Lower hit his 109 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Lower's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Lower's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.