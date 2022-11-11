Joseph Bramlett shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Bramlett hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.