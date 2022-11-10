John Huh shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, John Huh hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Huh got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Huh's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.