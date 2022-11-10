Johannes Veerman shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Johannes Veerman hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Veerman finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 576-yard seventh hole par-5, Veerman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Veerman to 2 over for the day.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Veerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Veerman to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Veerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Veerman to 2 over for the round.

Veerman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Veerman to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Veerman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Veerman to 4 over for the round.