Joel Dahmen rebounds from poor front in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dahmen finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Joel Dahmen got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.