Jimmy Walker shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Jimmy Walker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 4 over for the round.

Walker tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 5 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.