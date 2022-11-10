Jim Herman shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Herman's tee shot went 119 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Herman missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 4 over for the round.