Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Dufner hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Dufner's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Dufner chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green seventh, Dufner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.