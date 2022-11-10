Jason Day shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Day hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.