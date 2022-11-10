-
Jason Day shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day spins tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Day hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 1 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
