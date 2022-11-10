James Hahn putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, James Hahn had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hahn's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.