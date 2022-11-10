  • Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 16 at Cadence Bank

