Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Matsuyama's 188 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.