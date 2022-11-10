Henrik Norlander shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Norlander's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.