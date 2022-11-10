Harry Hall comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Harry Hall hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hall finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Harry Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harry Hall to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hall's tee shot went 119 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Hall reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hall at even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hall missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hall to even-par for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hall hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.