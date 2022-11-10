  • Harris English shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Harris English makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English throws a dart to set up birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Harris English makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.