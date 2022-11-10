Harris English shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, English hit his 123 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, English had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to even-par for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, English hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.