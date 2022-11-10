Gary Woodland shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woodland had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Woodland's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.