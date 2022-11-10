Garrick Higgo shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Garrick Higgo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 129th at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Higgo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.