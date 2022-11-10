Francesco Molinari shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Francesco Molinari hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the par-5 eighth, Molinari chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.

Molinari tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Molinari's 186 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Molinari hit his 122 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.