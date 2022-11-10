Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, van Rooyen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, van Rooyen had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 5 over for the round.