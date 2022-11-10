Erik Barnes shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Erik Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Barnes had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Barnes's 189 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Barnes had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Barnes's tee shot went 121 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.