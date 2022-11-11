Eric Cole shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Eric Cole hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Cole got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cole to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cole's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Cole hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

Cole got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cole to 2 over for the round.