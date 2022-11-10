-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 10, 2022
-
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli spins tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli tee shot went 128 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Frittelli hit his 90 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
Frittelli hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
-
-