Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli tee shot went 128 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Frittelli hit his 90 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

Frittelli hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.