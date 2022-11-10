Doc Redman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.