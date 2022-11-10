Denny McCarthy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, McCarthy hit his 79 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 183 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put McCarthy at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McCarthy's 181 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

McCarthy tee shot went 119 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 34 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing McCarthy to 3 under for the round.