Dean Burmester shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Dean Burmester hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Burmester got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burmester hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burmester at 2 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Burmester reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Burmester at 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Burmester hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Burmester had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burmester to even-par for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Burmester chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burmester chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burmester to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Burmester's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.