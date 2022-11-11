Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Thompson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Thompson hit his 261 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.